Family pay tribute to Tony will be remembered as a confident, caring, understanding and witty person killed on the A350

The family of a man from Christchurch who tragically died following a collision on the A350 on Saturday afternoon have paid tribute to him.

Anthony Graham Cassano, aged 38, was riding his motorbike when he collided with an Audi Q5 near Motcombe village. He sadly died at the scene.

His family have released the following tribute:

“Following an accident that happened on Saturday 12th September on the A350 in Wiltshire our beloved son Tony Cassano, brother to Dean and father to Liam, tragically died whilst out with his friend on an afternoon motorbike ride.

“He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time on his bike with his brother and friends.

“Tony will be remembered as a confident, caring, understanding and witty person who made friends easily. He was a true gentleman.

“The family would like to thank all the people that gave assistance at the scene of the accident especially the emergency services and all of the members of the public who worked so hard to help him.

“The family would also like to ask for privacy at this very devastating time.”