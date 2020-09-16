Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to reports of a fire in a terraced property on Moyle Close in Gillingham. Four fire engines have been sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. More to follow.
Fire crews and Four Engines have been sent to a house on fire in Chatham
September 16, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • Dover • Kent • SHEPHERDSWELL
HGV pulls down Power Cables in Shepherdswell trying to avoid Operation Stack
September 16, 2020