Fire crews and Four Engines have been sent to a house on fire in Chatham

September 16, 2020
Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to reports of a fire in a terraced property on Moyle Close in Gillingham. Four fire engines have been sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. More to follow.