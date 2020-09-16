Four fire crews tackled blaze in Reading at Newsagent

Twenty firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a stockroom we can reveal.

Engines from across Reading and Wokingham were called just before 10am on Wednesday as previously reported.

The shocked owners said that the blaze had damaged their stockroom and the frontage of the shop but have vowed to continue and get back to serving the community.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.57am on Wednesday we received reports of a fire at a commercial property in Whitley Wood Lane, Reading.

“Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Whitley Wood, Caversham Road, Dee Road and Wokingham were sent to the scene, together with one officer.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the ground floor of the property. Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using three hose reels.

“Crews were on scene for about three and a half hours.”

Parts of the roundabout connecting Whitley Wood Lane with Whitley Wood Road had to be cordoned off.