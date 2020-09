Eythorne Road in Shepherdswell near Dover has been blocked after a HGV brought down power cables and two conifers, The driver has made claim that he was trying to avoid heavy traffic on the A2 because of Operation Stack.

UK Power Networks have been sent to the scene to make the cabling safe.

The Road is closed in both directions and will be for sometime.

A number of home in and around the area have also been left without power