M20 Heavily Congested Due To Operation TAP

#M20 motorway towards Dover Is Heavily Congested Due To Operation A huge queue of lorries has formed on the A20 as part of Operation TAP.

Highways England confirmed the measure had been implemented to cope with a huge amount of freight traffic heading to the Port of Dover.

One lane is closed on the eastbound A20 from A260 Canterbury Road (Folkestone) to the A2 Jubilee Way.

The left hand lane is only for lorries heading to the Port of Dover, all other traffic should use the right hand lane.

Police and Highways England are advising if Possible to Find An Alternate Route.