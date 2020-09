A man has been arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The 24-year-old man, who had earlier arrived on an inbound flight from Turkey, was arrested on Monday, 14 September on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, under section 11 of the Terrorism Act (TACT), 2000.

He was taken into police custody and subsequently released under investigation.

Enquiries continue.