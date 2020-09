Emergency service were called to Gray’s Inn Road in #Camden at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of male fallen from height.

He was treated at scene by Paramedics despite best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify male and inform his next of kin.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue of the fall continue.

A road closure and roads onto Grays Inn Road remain closed and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route