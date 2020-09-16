Operation Stack is set to be put in place this afternoon by Police and Highways on the M20 motorway in Kent

The M20 is closed between Junction 8 for Hollingbourne and Leeds Castle, and Junction 9 for Ashford due to the implementation of Operation Stack, Highways England says.

Operation Stack is due to be implemented today due to an ongoing policing operation at the Port of Dover in which vehicles and passengers are being checked.

Operation Stack is a procedure used by Kent Police and the Port of Dover in England to park (or “stack”) lorries on the M20 motorway in Kent when services across the English Channel, such as those through the Channel Tunnel or from the Port of Dover, are disrupted. This has been brought in due to the extra security checks that have been put in place along with the high volume of traffic using Dover.

Operation Stack is managed by Kent Police using powers under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 and coordinated by a multi-agency group known as Operation Fennel.