Police have recovered a suspected sawn off shotgun after two vehicles were found abandoned in Dagenham.

At 5.39pm on Tuesday, 15 September officers on patrol in Burdett’s Road, Dagenham found two abandoned vehicles.

Officers searched one of the vehicles and recovered the firearm alongside a quantity of class A drugs and mobile phones suspected of use in drug dealing.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are investigating.

Detective Inspector Dean Grafton said: “Myself and my officers are committed to bearing down on violent crime and are now conducting various enquiries to establish whether the vehicle and firearm are linked to any other incidents.

“The officers concerned who carried out this search are probationers and have exhibited that although they are new to policing, from the very outset we as police officers are determined to remove drugs and firearms from our streets.

“Anyone who has information that could assist us is urged to call police. Members of the community and officers must work together to tackle violent crime and remove offenders from our streets.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6145/15 Sept.