Police have released this e-fit following reports a teenager complained of burning to his mouth after drinking a liquid in #Grays.

The 14-year-old reported that he was in conversation with a man about health and fitness in Elm Park Road on Wednesday 26 August.

The man then produced a bottle full of liquid and then put a yellow tablet in it.

The boy took it home and drunk from it at around 11pm the following day, where he reported he suffered a sudden and severe burning sensation.

He quickly spat it out and did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect has been described as being black, 5’11, had short black hair and he was of a muscular build.

The victim said he spoke softly and slowly and her wore charcoal grey running shorts and a lighter grey vest that had sweat patches on it.

Detective Inspector James Healy, of Grays CID, said: “We want identify this man in connection with our investigation and we would urge people to come forward.

“While we haven’t received any other similar reports, we would urge people – particularly younger people – to be vigilant.

“The victim did not know the suspect and took an unknown liquid home to drink.

“We would urge people not do to this – no matter how convincing they may sound or come across.

“If you’ve come across this person or have any information, please call Grays CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/136008/20.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”