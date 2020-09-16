Police investigate attempted abduction in Bromley of two 11 year olds

Detectives are investigating an alleged attempted abduction in Bromley.

At around 3pm on Wednesday, 9 September, two 11-year-old schoolgirls were near a bus stop in Crofton Road, Orpington.

They were approached by a man who got out of a car and attempted to grab them. They both fled and made their way back to school, where police and their parents were alerted.

The victims were distressed but otherwise physically unharmed.

The incident is being treated as an attempted abduction.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 30s. He is believed to have been travelling in a white car, possibly an L plate Fiat 500, with another man, also a white male aged in his 30s.

Officers from the South Area Command Unit are investigating.

They urge any witnesses or those with information, or other victims who may have been similarly approached, to call 101 ref CAD 5071/09Sep.