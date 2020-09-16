Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Stockwell have named the victim and made an arrest.

Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Stockwell have named the victim and made an arrest.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 14:50hrs on Tuesday, 15 September, to Stockwell Road, SW9, after a man was found with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification awaits, officers are confident the victim is 20-year-old Jaden Christie. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers.

A post-mortem examination is being held on Wednesday, 16 September.

A murder investigation has been launched and officers are conducting extensive enquiries.

On Wednesday, 16 September, officers arrested a 22-year-old man [A] on suspicion of Jaden’s murder after he voluntarily attended a south London police station.

Now, officers are appealing to the public to further help them as they establish the circumstances of Jaden’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Pack, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South, leads the investigation. He said: “Jaden’s loved ones are devastated and we are doing everything we can to work out what happened and bring the person responsible to justice.

“I need the public’s help to do this. If you were in the Stockwell Road or surrounding area at around 15:00hrs, I want you to think carefully. Did you see anything suspicious? Have you heard from anyone who knows what happened?

“If you have, please don’t stay silent. Speak to us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“The Met will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe. You can play a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime.”

BCU commander for Lambeth and Southwark, Colin Wingrove, said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances.

“We are providing every support to our Specialist Crime colleagues as they investigate this terrible incident.

“I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area this evening and over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who has information they would like to share to approach those officers, call 101 or Crimestoppers. We must work together to remove violent offenders from our communities.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 4289/15Sept.