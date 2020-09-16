Police officer seriously injured in collision in Kilburn

A Met police officer has been seriously injured following a life changing collision in Kilburn this evening.

Emergency services were called to Kilburn High Road on Wednesday evening. It understood that an officer from the Met Police has been involved in a life changing collision.

A green tarpaulin has been erected around the collision site along with a number of road closures put in place

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The closures are like to be in place for sometime.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow