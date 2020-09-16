The Met Commissioner has led tributes to a police officer who sadly died following a collision in Redbridge on Tuesday morning

The Commissioner has led tributes to a police officer who sadly died following a collision in Redbridge on Tuesday morning, 15 September.

PC Chris Miller, 35, was travelling to work when he died in a collision involving a motorbike on Woodford New Road, E17.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I am very saddened to hear of the death of Chris Miller. Chris was an excellent and highly skilled police officer. He will be missed by many, especially those based at Ilford and Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection. My thoughts are particularly with Chris’s family and friends. The Met will remember Chris and his contribution to policing London.”

PC Miller joined the Met in 2015 and had been working in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command since November 2019.

Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Commander Jane Johnson added: “Chris was a police officer, a fitness fanatic and a motorcycle enthusiast.

“He joined the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command last year and made an instant impact on those around him. He was committed to serving the people of London and latterly Parliament and the diplomatic community.

“Chris had a strong sense of duty and was a loved and valued member of his team. He will be missed.”

Police were called at 5.99am on 15 September to Woodford New Road, E17, following reports of a collision involving a motorbike. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, PC Miller was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.