Tributes have been paid to Metropolitan Police officer PC Chris Miller who died on the way to work

Tributes have been paid to a Metropolitan Police officer who died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. PC Chris Miller, 35, was killed in a collision as he rode his motorbike to work.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death of PC Chris Miller. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Ken Marsh, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “This is tragic news. We are always devastated when we lose a member of the Metropolitan Police family. Our thoughts go out to all Chris’s family, friends and close colleagues at this time.”

Detective Constable Dustin Irribarren, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time.”