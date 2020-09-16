Two men remanded in connection with 2019 murder of Steven Brown in Stoke Newington

Two men have been charged with the murder of Steven Brown, 47, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Stoke Newington in April 2019.

Alican Cetinkaya, 24 of Culross Close, Tottenham, and Reece Lucey, 23 of Grosvenor Avenue, Islington, were both charged with murder on 14 September.

Cetinkaya has also been charged with possession of an offensive wepaon and Lucey has also been charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They both appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 September and have been remanded in custody. They will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday, 17 September.

A murder investigation was launched on 17 April 2019 after Steven was found suffering from a stab injury in Mathias Road, N16.

Police administered CPR prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service, but despite their efforts Steven died at the scene at 6.10pm.

A post-mortem examination held at Poplar Mortuary gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart and haemorrhage.