Appeal for witnesses made after incidents in Nursling and Rownhams

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a series of incidents involving a motorbike.

At 4.44am on Thursday 17 September, we received a report that three men on a motorbike, who were all wearing balaclavas, had entered the CLF Logistics depot on the Nursling Industrial Estate.

The men were confronted by staff. They damaged two parked cars before leaving.

Shortly afterwards, officers received a similar report for an incident at the Tesco Distribution Centre on the Nursling Industrial Estate.

It was reported that three men on a motorbike, all wearing balaclavas, entered the site and attempted to steal a motorbike from the staff area before being chased away.

At 5.25am, we received a report of a robbery at the westbound Rownhams Services off the M27.

A woman reported being followed by three men on a motorbike as she drove into the service area via the service road.

They approached her when she had parked, and demanded her car keys. When she resisted, the men damaged her car and others before leaving the site.

We are treating all three incidents as linked.

Inspector Chris Taylor said: “These are concerning incidents and we are determined to find those responsible.

“Officers are following several lines of enquiry. We will also be increasing our night patrols in these areas.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who has information on what happened last night.

“In particular, we would like to hear from motorists with relevant dashcam footage, or anyone with any CCTV footage that may assist.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 44200359986, or online via our website.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.