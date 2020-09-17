Final closure as family pay Tribute to Richard Morris who went missing in Bentley

Police have confirmed that the body found in Alice Holt Forest on Monday 31 August is that of 52-year-old Richard Morris.

Richard, from the Bentley area, was reported missing on Wednesday 6 May 2020.

Formal identification procedures have been completed. Richard’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Paying tribute to him today his family said: “From childhood European holidays via a US university scholarship to Ambassador to Nepal, Richard loved to travel.

“Described as funny, kind and smart by his diplomatic colleagues, he worked for the FCO with professionalism and integrity for nearly 30 years.

“His empathy and kindness to those around him earned him respect wherever he went, evidenced by the messages of love, friendship and support we have received from all over the world.

“Richard was always a runner, cheerfully describing himself as “more of an enthusiastic weekend trail runner than podium finisher”. Nevertheless he had completed five marathons on four continents, most recently in Nepal, where he raised money for Changing Faces – the UK charity of which he was a trustee.

“But above all else, Richard was a family man. A loving and loyal husband, father, son and brother. He showed us the world but he was our world and we are devastated by his loss.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the organisations and individuals who have supported us over the past few months.”