Fire crews called to train alight in Mortimer

Fire crews from stations across Berkshire have been scrambled to a train carriage that is alight we can reveal.

A number of appliances have been sent to incident that happened just after 5.30pm on Thursday.

It is unclear of the cause of the fire.

A call was made by a signalman from Basingstoke signal box informing Emergency services of the incident.

Officers from British transport police have also been called to the incident that is understood to be in the line near Mortimer Railway station.

The line is understood to have been blocked in both directions to assist fire crews at the invent and safety.

More to follow