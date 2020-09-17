A teenage drug dealer who also burgled a home, threatened a boy with a knife and attempted to break into a parked car has been jailed for one and a half years.

Khai Whittle committed a series of offences across Sheerness and Medway in February and March 2020, including three offences linked to the illegal supply of ecstasy, MDMA and diazepam.

The 18-year-old, of Foots Cray Lane, Sidcup, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday 28 August after he pleaded guilty to seven charges against him.

On 1 February 2020, Whittle helped supply four teenage boys in Sheerness with ecstasy before threatening one of the youths with a knife after they refused to kiss another person’s shoes.

Whittle was arrested in connection with these offences two days later but, due to there being a need to gather more evidence to secure a charge, it was necessary to release him on conditional bail.

Despite being on bail, Whittle burgled a home in Chequers Street, Higham, at 3.40am on 7 March. He smashed a patio window to enter but fled after he realised the victim had awoken and got out of bed to investigate what was happening.

Kent Police officers attended and were quickly able to able to review privately held CCTV, which had also captured Whittle attempting to gain entry to a nearby Range Rover.

He was arrested an hour later at Higham Train Station following a search of the area and officers went on to find he was in possession of ecstasy, diazepam and a small quantity of cannabis.

He was subsequently charged, and later pled guilty to, being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, possessing MDMA with intent to supply, possessing diazepam with intent to supply, attempted burglary, vehicle interference, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing cannabis.

Alfie Johnson, 18, of Lewis Road, Swanscombe, was also charged with attempted burglary and vehicle interference following the offences committed on 7 March. He has admitted the offences and received a 12 month community order, 100 hours of community service and ordered to carry out 40 rehabilitation activity session on Friday 28 August.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Edwards said: from Kent Police, said: ‘Whittle has shown that he is a prolific and remorseless offender who is willing to supply drugs, burgle homes and break into cars.

‘The consequences of his offending have been very distressing for those affected and I hope they can gain a sense of closure now he is in prison.

‘It is deeply regrettable to see any young offender placed in custody, but it is entirely proportionate, and I hope he sees his time in prison as an opportunity to reform.’