Man charged after Performing 34 Illegal Circumcisions on Children

Officers have charged a man as part of a Hampshire Constabulary led joint investigation with Thames Valley Police into physical assaults against children in Hampshire, the West Midlands, West Mercia, Thames Valley, London, Dorset and Wiltshire.

The charges relate to his actions whilst performing circumcision procedures on boys in private residences between 2015 and 2018.

Mohammad Siddiqui, aged 54, from the Hockley area of Birmingham has been charged with thirty-four offences. This investigation related to an individual’s possible criminal actions whilst undertaking circumcision procedures and is not concerned with the practice of circumcision itself.

Mr Siddiqui has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates on November 6. after being charged with offences including:

Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Parenterally administer, other than to self, a prescription only medicine, when not an appropriate practitioner.

Assault, ill-treat, neglect, or abandon a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury

Police would encourage anyone who has concerns about whether these types of offences have been committed to use the HOLMES National Police Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC18Z01-PO1 If this is not possible please call 101 and ask for Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Jetson. Alternatively please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

#HAMPSHIRE #POLICE #ARRESTED #CHARGED #HAMPSHIRENEWS #HAMPSHIREANDIOWNEWS