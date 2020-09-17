Man charged in connection with large cocaine and cash seizure of £17k in Gosport

Police seized a large quantity of cash and cocaine during a drugs warrant yesterday (16 September), and have charged a man in connection with this.

During the warrant, which took place at an address in Albert Street, officers seized approximately £17,000 in cash, as well as cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.

As part of our investigation, Antonio Panayi, aged 28 years, of Albert Street in Gosport, has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (18 September).

Tackling county lines and its consequences is a national law enforcement priority. Hampshire police, along with other police forces and partners, work extensively to identify and target the most serious perpetrators.

Please be vigilant and report suspicious activity to us.

If you have information about drugs supply in your area, please report this to us on 101. Alternatively you can report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.