Man charged with murder of 20-year-old Jaden Christie in Stockwell

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jaden Christie in Stockwell have charged a man.

Jacob Koutouan, 22 of Stockwell Road SW9, appears at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 September charged with murder.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday, 15 September, to Stockwell Road, after Jaden was found with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination at Greenwich mortuary on Wednesday, 16 September gave cause of death as stab wounds to the torso.