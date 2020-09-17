Police are searching for an ‘extremely vulnerable’ man who has gone missing from Eastbourne and have warned that he should not be approached.

David Wolstenholme, 45, was seen in the Kings Drive area of the town shortly before 8pm on Wednesday (September 16).

He is white, 5′ 10″, of slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair. When last seen he was not wearing a top.

It is possible that he may be heading for the Lancing area.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1484 of 16/09.