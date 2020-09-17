Police charge teen with attempted murder charge after Tilehurst stabbing

A boy has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Tilehurst.

The 14-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested on Monday (14/9) and has subsequently been charged with attempted murder and Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, at around 11.30pm on Saturday (12/9). Two teenagers, both 16, sustained stab wounds.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (17/9).