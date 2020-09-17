Witness Appeal following assault on A272

Police are today appealing for witnesses following reports of a man being assaulted on the A272 in Winchester.

The incident took place in a lay-by along the A272, near to the Three Maids Hill roundabout between 8.00pm and 8.30pm on Monday 14 September.

A man stopped in the lay-by on his bicycle to use his mobile phone when he was dazzled by the main beam headlights of an unknown vehicle, but was then subsequently attacked while distracted.

The man sustained multiple fractures to his face and attended the Royal Hampshire County Hospital as a result.

Our officers have completed initial enquires but are now turning to the public to ask for help in identifying the suspects.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you have dash-cam footage which might be able to assist us?

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44200356507. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.