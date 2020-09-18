Police are appealing for help to locate a teenager who has been reported missing from Gloucester.

14-year-old Daniel Roche was last seen at an address in Hempstead at around 12.20pm on Tuesday (15 September) and has not been in contact since.

He has links to Tuffley, Hempstead and Podsmead.

Daniel is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, has mousey brown curly hair and wears dark rimmed glasses.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit top with a hood and a blue symbol on the back. Matching grey tracksuit bottoms with the same logo.