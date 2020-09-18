A 24-year-old man from Brighton has arrested and remained in custody

Police investigating reports of a man with a machete outside a school in Brighton have arrested a man in the city.

A 24-year-old man from Brighton was arrested at 12 noon on Friday (September 18) on suspicion of affray. He remained in custody on Friday afternoon.

Officers attended the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy on Thursday just before 3pm. Officers remained at the school to ensure that students were able to leave safely and also encouraged to avoid woodland where the man was reported to have been seen.