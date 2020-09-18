A former Folkestone resident has been charged with attempting to arrange the forced marriage of a teenage girl.

Sami Firat, 48, is alleged to have used violence, threats or coercion to carry out the offence between June 2016 and October 2017.

He has also been charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of the girl to Turkey with a view to her being exploited following an investigation by Kent Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team.

Mr Firat, of St Mary Street in Thornbury, Bristol, was arrested at Bristol Airport on the evening of Wednesday 16 September 2020 after returning to the UK from Vienna, Austria.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Medway magistrates on Friday 18 September and will next appear at crown court on Monday 19 October