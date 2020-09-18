Two men were rescued from the River Thames by one of the Brigade’s fire boats on Friday evening near Putney Bridge.

The crew arrived to find a small boat, that was attached to a larger boat, capsized in water.

A man was rescued from the water by his crew mate and assisted on to the larger boat. The larger boat had become swamped with water. Firefighters then rescued the two people from the larger boat and transported them to the shore via the fire boat.

London Ambulance Service treated one man for hypothermia and water ingestion.

A life jacket was worn by the casualty when in water.

Emma Fraser, Water Safety Lead said: “This incident shows the importance of wearing life jackets. The man who was rescued by his crew-mate was wearing one. Ensuring your life jacket is in good condition and wearing it properly, can help save your life”

“Always wear a life-jacket or other buoyancy aid when travelling on boats or for water-side activities such as angling or boating”

The Brigade was called at 2005 and the incident was over by 2230. A fire crew from Lambeth station attended the scene.