Emergency services have evacuated a London street after it’s been reported that a man is hauled up within a property.

Police have cordoned off Regency Street in SW1 following reports of a man with a gun within a property at Norfolk house.

Emergency services were called at just before midnight.

A number of armed police officers along with Paramedics and a Hart team have been scrambled to the incident that is currently on going.

The Met police have been approached for comment