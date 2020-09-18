Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found By Police In Keighley

The body of a missing 14-year-old girl was found in the Keighley area on Thursday after she was missing for nearly a day. Police and family members had already been looking for the young girl for several hours before she was found.

Sadly, 14-year-old Kekshan Rashid was not found alive, but police have not revealed many details about the circumstances of her death, aside from sharing with the press that her body was found in Keighley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that they don’t believe there are any ” suspicious circumstances” which led to the girls death, meaning that they are likely ruling out foul play. However, it is certainly strange to have a young girl turn up dead during the course of an otherwise normal day. It is not clear if Rashid had any health problems or if perhaps she somehow hurt herself and there is still a lot of speculation about what could have happened.

Young Rashid was last seen at the Holy Family School in Keighley on Wednesday afternoon but she never returned home after leaving the school was over that day.

Prior to her body being found, a police spokesperson told the press that it would have been entirely out of character for the young girl to go anywhere other than home after school.

Kekshan’s family has been informed of the discovery, police said on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police was in charge of the search in which the girl’s body was discovered.

We will have more details on this breaking story as they become available, and will post updates about the circumstances behind the girl’s death once they are finally revealed by police. Many readers feel that the death was suspicious and are seeking out further details about the case.