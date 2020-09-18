Police in London are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted and beaten by a stranger in Acton.

Officers were called at 10.47pm on Thursday, 17 September to Brouncker Road, W3, following reports of a suspected sexual assault in progress.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.

The victim, aged in her forties, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Extensive enquiries are underway to trace the man responsible.

Now detectives are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information or witnessed what happened.

Detective Sergeant David Baldwin, from the Met’s West Area Command Unit, leads the investigation. He said: “At this time we believe the victim was attacked by a stranger and we are conducting extensive enquiries to track this man down.

“I am asking the public, if they have any information about this vicious attack, to come forward and tell us what they know. By sharing your information you can help keep our communities safer.”

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, Commander of the Met’s West Area, said: “This is a horrific and cowardly attack and my thoughts are with the victim who has gone through a terrifying ordeal. I appeal to you all, if you have seen or heard anything, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“This is a dangerous individual and we will not rest until he is arrested.”

There have been no arrests at this time.

Enquiries continue, led by the West Area Command Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD8959/17SEP.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.