Drivers urged to clean up their act Around 200,000 bags of litter are collected from the motorway network every year

Litter presents a serious safety risk and besides it being unsightly, it’s also a risk to wildlife and the environment.

Around 200,000 bags of litter are collected from the motorway network every year, and that is why Highways England is taking part in Keep Britain Tidy’s campaign to help encourage drivers to keep the country clean. Last year 20,000 bags were collected from our network during the Great British Spring Clean.

Highways England’s head of customer and operational requirements Freda Rashdi said:

The simple fact is that if litter wasn’t dropped in the first place it wouldn’t need to be picked up. Litter is not only unsightly and a risk to wildlife and the environment, but it also puts our workers at risk collecting it and it diverts time and money that could be better spent on improving the network. Litter is an important national issue and we’re pleased to be able to support the Great British September Clean arranging extra litter picks to coincide with the campaign and by urging people to take their litter home.

The Great British September Clean campaign takes place between 11 to 27 September, however Highways England picks litter throughout the year.

Deputy Chief Executive at Keep Britain Tidy Richard McIlwain said: