Due to a continued rise in coronavirus cases, Spelthorne Borough has now been placed on the government’s Covid-19 watchlist and is officially an ‘area of concern’.

Data shows a sustained rise in coronavirus case numbers in Spelthorne that is out of step with the rest of Surrey, in particular, Staines-upon-Thames, Ashford, Stanwell, Shepperton, Sunbury-on-Thames, Halliford and all of the surrounding areas.

Being an ‘area of concern’ does not mean there will be a local lockdown or closures at this stage, but it does mean that residents must be extra vigilant and follow government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus.

· Follow the rule of 6 – as of Monday 14th September it is illegal to meet up in groups of more than 6 indoors and outdoors

· Hands – wash them frequently for more than 20 seconds – this is the best way of stopping the spread of the virus

· Face – wear face coverings on public transport and in shops unless you are exempt

· Space – stay 2m away from anyone who is not in your household or your bubble.

Ruth Hutchinson, Surrey’s Director of Public Health said: “We are continually monitoring the data across the county, and we need to urgently call on residents across Spelthorne Borough to support us by reining in the spread of coronavirus.

“Spelthorne now has the highest rates of coronavirus in the South East. I know that people have made a huge effort over the last few months to control its spread, but it’s essential that we don’t get complacent now. Everyone needs to redouble their efforts before the situation gets worse.

“Remember – hands, face, space – keep washing your hands, wear face coverings when required, keep your distance from people outside your household, and don’t get together in groups of more than 6.

“Spelthorne is now officially an ‘area of concern’ and the government is monitoring the situation closely. This means we are on the brink of more serious interventions. We have to all work together and do everything we can to avoid any further restrictions in the area.”

If you have Coronavirus symptoms – a persistent cough, high fever, or a change in smell or taste – then you should book a test by calling 119 or by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus. Slots are made available the evening before for morning appointments, and in the morning for afternoon appointments.

Preventative measures are the best way to avoid local lockdowns.