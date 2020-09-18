Dylan Monks, who was 17 at the time of the offences, admitted burgling the properties in the early hours across Medway last year

A teenager burglar who posted videos and photos on social media after breaking into homes across Medway has been jailed.

Dylan Monks, 19, of Sir Evelyn Road, Rochester, was jailed for one year and seven months at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 September 2020 after admitting six counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and handling stolen goods.

Monks, who was 17 at the time of the offences, admitted burgling the properties in the early hours across Medway last year.

Between the 5 and 6 February 2019 an Audi was stolen from the driveway of a property in Albany Road, Rochester, after the car keys were stolen from inside the house. A second home was also burgled in the same road on the same night where a laptop was stolen.

Following this burglary, a third break-in was reported in Seaview, Rochester, which happened on 6 February, where keys, phones and cash were stolen. Another house in this road was also burgled shortly after where car keys to two vehicles were also stolen.

Jewellery was also stolen from a house in Imperial Road, Gillingham between 7 and 8 February.

Monks was arrested on 8 February. While making enquiries officers found that he had posted videos and photos on social media of himself and another person stealing the Audi from Albany Road, Rochester.

The stolen laptop and other items were also found in a premise used by Monks, along with red gloves which were visibly seen in the social media videos.

During the investigation a 16-year-old boy from London was also arrested. Officers found the teenager in possession of the jewellery stolen from the home in Imperial Road, Gillingham. The teenager was subsequently charged with three counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and theft. He is due to be sentenced in March 2021.

Investigating officer PC Tom Slocombe said: ‘Monks brazenly posted videos and photos of himself committing these crimes, without any care of being caught by Kent Police.

‘He targeted several addresses where residents were at home sleeping and caused them considerable stress and upset. He is a prolific burglar and I hope that the victims of his crimes can rest a little easier knowing he has been jailed.’