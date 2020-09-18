Ian Mackenzie from Lympne has been charged with producing Class B drugs, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possessing, £6,000 cash

A suspected drug dealer is to appear in crown court after police seized cannabis plants at a property in Lympne.

Officers from Folkestone’s Community Policing Team (CPT) carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the village on Wednesday 16 September and seized a number of plants as well as suspected growing equipment.

Ian Mackenzie, of Octavian Drive, Lympne, has since been charged with producing Class B drugs, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, namely £6,000 cash.

The 66-year-old appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Thursday 17 September and was released on bail.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 15 October.

DI Dan Aylett from Folkestone CID said: ‘We ask people to be our eyes and ears for suspicious activity in their community.

‘If you think drugs are being cultivated or used or dealt in your street, report it to Kent Police by calling 101 (999 if a crime is in progress) or via our website. The information you give could be crucial in helping us to stop the criminals.’