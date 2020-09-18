Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Jordan Bingham, 15, has gone missing from his home address in Salisbury today.

We are concerned about Jordan’s welfare and would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

We’d also urge Jordan – if you are reading this – to get in touch and let police or a family member know you are safe.

Jordan is described as white, approximately 5 ft 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss top and North Face black tracksuit bottoms.

A photo is attached.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 153 of September 18