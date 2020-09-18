Joseph Garmson was found seriously injured at a property but sadly passed away

Police have charged a man with murder after his brother was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.



Joseph Garmson was found seriously injured at a property in Lutley Grove, Bartley Green, on Monday evening.



The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but sadly passed away. A post mortem revealed he died from a stab wound to his leg.



Roy Garmson, aged 33, of Lutley Grove, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (17 September).



Enquiries into the death are continuing and anyone with information can contact Police by calling 101. Please quote log number 4306 of 14/09.

