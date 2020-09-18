Manhunt launched for Graham Woollett absconded from the prison yesterday evening

A convict has absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison.

Graham Woollett who is 45 absconded from the prison yesterday evening (Thursday 17 September).

He was convicted at Oxford Crown Court in 2016 for burglary and assault and was jailed for three years and nine months.

Woollett has links to the Thames Valley area and is described as being white, with very short brown hair, is clean shaven and has green eyes.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact Police on 101 immediately quoting reference number 1228 of 17 September.