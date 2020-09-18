The Met will continue to deploy resources across London to help enforce the amended Coronavirus Regulations, which came into effect on Monday, 14 September, which limits social gatherings from 30 people to six.



It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.

Officers will patrol public spaces and will also respond to incidents where groups gather in numbers larger than six. We will continue to adopt the four Es approach – we will engage with our communities, explain the regulations and what they mean, and encourage people to adhere to them. Officers do have the power to report people for fixed penalty notices of £100, which doubles for further offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.

Throughout this period the vast majority of Londoners have complied with the regulations. We all need to continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus. Please continue to act responsibly – maintain social distancing, respect the new restrictions, and help keep yourself, your friends and family safe.

Exceptions to the new restrictions include gatherings organised by certain types of body (such as a business or a charity), having carried out a full risk assessment and taken all steps to limit the transmission of the virus.

Other exemptions apply to gatherings that are necessary for the purposes of work, taking part in sports, to protest or to provide emergency assistance.