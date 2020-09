Police on the A12 stopped a TFL unregulated Uber vehicle driver whilst speeding in Barking.

Travelling at speed on the A12. Driver and rear adult passenger had no seatbelts and 4 year old standing on the rear seat.

The driver had no licence or insurance. Officers have now reported him for all offences and the vehicle has been taken off the road.

The shocking part of it the driver has two previous convictions for no licence or insurance.