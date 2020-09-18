Police in Dorset who were patrolling on the A35 Puddletown  witnessed the driver of this lorry on his mobilephone

Police in Dorset who were patrolling on the A35 Puddletown witnessed the driver of this lorry dangerously holding his mobile telephone, talking away to his wife and not concentrating on the road.
The company that own this vehicle have installed CCTV cameras in their vehicles, (Police will now use this as evidence) , along with hands free equipment, which the driver decided not to use.
The driver was reported to court and now faces having his HGV licence removed, which will have an effect on his job. Why risk it?