Samba Faal – he’ll be bound by tough injunction conditions when released from prison

A man jailed for his part in a gang fight at a shopping centre will be bound by tight restrictions on his prison release after we secured an injunction controlling his movements.

Samba Faal was jailed earlier this year for violent disorder after a clash between rival gang members in Resorts World left one man with a serious knife wound.

Police have now successfully applied for an injunction against Faal that will severely impact on his activity when he eventually emerges from behind bars.

The order bans him from Birmingham city centre and Erdington, plus also stops him from hanging around with 19 named associates – men aged between 19 and 29 – who we suspect are also involved with gangs.

Faal, from Coventry, must provide us with details of any vehicle he owns or intends to drive, is not allowed to own more than two phones, and is banned from appearing in gang-themed drill music videos.

The injunction – under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act – was granted at Birmingham County Court last week (10 Sept) and runs until September 2023.

We can arrest Faal if he breaches any of the conditions.

In fact, he was jailed for 12 weeks for breaching the interim order against him after we spotted him in a YouTube video glorifying gang violence.

Chief Inspector Phil Cape from the Birmingham Organised Crime Unit said it’s the latest success in our ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime in the city and to make communities safer.

He added: “We will use all the powers at our disposal to disrupt the activity of people linked to gang violence.

“We’ve already secured Gang Injunctions against several men; the injunction against Faal uses different legislation but comes with similar conditions.

“Faal has multiple arrests for drugs, shootings and murder but has avoided prosecution each time until he was jailed for his part in the Resorts World violence.”

Faal can only enter his exclusion zones for work, medical or legal reasons and only if he notifies us in advance.

Chief Insp Cape added that his team work with partners and charities to help young people at risk of falling into gangs.

He said: “We want young people to know that there is a better way…but that if they choose to go down the path of gangs, they can expect to be arrested and jailed.”

Information from our communities is vital if we are to make our communities safer. If you suspect anyone is linked to drugs or firearms, please let us know by messaging us on Live Chat through our website or call 101.