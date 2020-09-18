Sussex Police remain committed to establishing the full circumstances into the disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah

Georgina was last seen on March 7, 2018 in Clifton Food and Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing.

A full review of Sussex Police’s investigation into the disappearance of Georgina was carried out by the Surrey and Sussex Crime Review Team and the findings and recommendations have now been shared with her family. The review was commissioned by Chief Constable Jo Shiner, in her capacity at the time as Deputy Chief Constable.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Boshier from the Surrey and Sussex Specialist Crime Command said: “The review examined the entire investigation from the day that Georgina was first reported missing to police 10 days later, on March 17.

“It found that, whilst initial enquiries were proportionate and the investigation was escalated appropriately with comprehensive enquiries taking place, there were significant missed opportunities in one aspect, the investigation strand focusing on CCTV, with the parameters not being reviewed in the light of new information, some CCTV footage not being secured and some of the CCTV that was collected not being viewed in a timely manner.

“It is impossible to say, with any certainty, whether or not this would have made a tangible difference to the progress of the investigation as the CCTV can no longer be viewed and we have been open and honest with Georgina’s family on this issue.

“This means that some CCTV was not potentially secured or viewed in sufficient time and was then lost to the investigation.

“We acknowledge that this is a distressing time for Georgina’s family and remain absolutely committed to investigating Georgina’s disappearance and to finding the answers her family desperately need. The Chief Constable will personally meet with the family early next month.

“We continue to appeal for people to come forward with any information that may assist in ascertaining what happened to Georgina and any viable lines of enquiry will be investigated. Anyone with any information should either report this online or call 101 quoting Operation Pavo.”