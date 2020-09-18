Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of teenager Kylah Dolan, who is missing from Hove.

The 13-year-old left school at 11am on Wednesday 16 September and failed to return.

She is described as white, about 5’2”, of slim build, with red/brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top and grey leggings.

Kylah is known to frequent London Road, Lewes Road, Elm Grove and The Level in Brighton, and the surrounding areas.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1428 of 16/09