The driver of white long wheeled base Ford Transit van exposed himself

Police are investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Wendover.

At 7.30pm on Wednesday (16/9), the victims, two 19 year-old women, were followed into a field off Dunsmore Lane by an unknown man.

The offender then exposed himself.

The offender is described as white, in his forties, and of a medium build. He had short brown hair and was wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.

He was driving a white long wheeled base Ford Transit van.

Investigating officer PC Natasha Blake, of the Wendover Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a frightening experience for the two victims and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200291605, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.