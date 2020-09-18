The family were awoken by smoke alarms fitted in the property they were treated for smoke inhalation

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Windsor Road in Newham.

Firefighters tackled a fire at a two-storey mid terraced house, which was completely destroyed by the fire. Four people, two adults and two children, left the property before the Brigade arrived.

Luckily the family were awoken by smoke alarms fitted in the property, which alerted them to the fire and they were able to get out. The family were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

The Brigade was called just after 1am and the fire was under control by 2.40am. Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, East Ham, Ilford, Leyton and Poplar fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.