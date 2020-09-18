A man sustained grievous bodily harm level injuries in Newbury.

At around 6.15pm on Sunday (13/9), the victim, a man in his forties, was walking over the bridge on Wharf Road when he was spoken to by a man on a bicycle.

There was an altercation between the two men and the victim was punched in the head, causing him to fall into the railings and on to the floor.

The victim sustained a fractured skull, facial fractures and a bleed to the brain. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who have dash-cams and who were in the local area around the time that this happened to check footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“If you have any information that you think is relevant, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200287325.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”