Three men have been jailed for a total of 15 years for a drug dealing conspiracy after police cracked down on a county lines gang running from Bedford into Cambridge

At Luton Crown Court Louis Gerrard, 25, of no fixed abode, and Arjun Singh, 25, of Kempston Road, Bedford, were sentenced to six years each after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Louis Chedworth, 34, of Marsh Lane, Bedford, was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The three men were arrested following a series of warrants across Bedford in March, where drugs and mobile phones were seized. Our officers were able to prove that the three men were involved in county lines activity utilising expert phone work.

This included a number of text messages suggesting they were offering and selling drugs, as well as pinpointing their locations using phone data.

In October 2019, Singh was arrested in Cambridge with several wraps of Class A drugs. Chedworth was arrested in Hertfordshire in December with 39 wraps of cocaine and eight wraps of heroin.

County lines typically involve drugs gangs selling their products in other towns using a dedicated phone line.

In this case, two drugs lines were identified with links from Bedford into Cambridge.

These gangs are often linked to serious violence and intimidation, grooming and exploiting young people to run drug dealing networks across the country.

This gang’s exploitation of young people to sell their products was considered an aggravating factor in the sentences of Gerrard and Singh.

Police in Bedfordshire say they will be pursuing a slavery and trafficking prevention order in the case, a civil power which puts certain conditions on anyone suspected of being involved in human trafficking.